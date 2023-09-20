TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Time is running out for the person who hit the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot on a ticket sold in Florida in July to claim the cash option.

According to Florida Lottery rules, winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize with the annual payment option, however, those wishing to receive the cash option must claim it within 60 days after the drawing.

For the $1.58 billion jackpot that was sold in Florida on Aug. 8, the winner has until Oct. 7 to claim the cash option, and until Feb. 4, 2024, to claim the annual payment option.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Florida Lottery officials told WFLA.com the winner has not claimed their prize.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing were 13-19-20-32-33 with a Mega Ball of 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix on Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach, according to lottery officials.

Several other players in Florida won prizes of at least $10,000 in the drawing, according to the Florida Lottery.