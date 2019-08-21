Time an enemy as search for missing firefighters moves further north

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard is moving its search further north for the missing firefighters who haven’t been seen since going on a fishing trip near Port Canaveral Friday.

Multiple agencies and many volunteers have spent the week searching for missing Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney and Fairfax firefighter Justin Walker.

The Coast Guard said over 100 crew members covered more than 5,000 square miles Wednesday in search for the boaters, but unfortunately nothing was found.

The Coast Guard said it will reevaluate its search efforts Thursday morning, but admitted that time is really becoming an enemy.

The search is expected to move as far north as North Carolina.

If you would like to donate to the search effort, you can do so by going to JFRD.com.

