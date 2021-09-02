Tim Tebow joining ESPN’s ‘First Take’ following stint with Jaguars

Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tim Tebow has found his next job after his latest NFL venture did not work out with the Jacksonville Jaguars

The quarterback-turned-tight-end will be among multiple hosts on ESPN’s debate show “First Take” alongside Stephen A. Smith following the departure of Max Kellerman, the network announced on Thursday.

Tebow, who previously worked as an analyst for ESPN, will host the show on Friday’s, while Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin will co-host the show with Smith on Mondays and the rest of the week will feature other ESPN personalities. The new rotation begins on Monday.

The move comes two weeks after Tebow was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars who signed with the team in May after spending five years in the New York Mets’ organization.