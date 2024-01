(NBC News Channel) — Crews in Panama City Beach got a first look at the damage Tuesday morning after a suspected tornado moved through the area Monday night.

A video shows the scene at Pirates Cove Marina. You can see debris littered on roadways, a tilted home, and what appears to be collapsed walls on buildings.

The threat of severe weather continued throughout Tuesday morning with several watches and warnings for thunderstorms, tornadoes, high surf and flooding in effect until the afternoon.