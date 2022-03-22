COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 50-year-old man has been attacked by a tiger at an animal sanctuary in Florida.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the tiger was in an enclosure at Wooten’s Airboats in Ochopee in the Everglades area being fed by its caretaker.

Another employee of Wooten’s who was not authorized to be with the tiger entered the tiger’s enclosure.

The tiger attacked the man and caused injuries to both of his arms.

Deputies said the man had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

According to deputies, the tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the tiger and was not injured.

This is the second tiger attack in three months in Florida. The most recent was at the Naples Zoo after a Malayan tiger grabbed the arm of a man who stuck his arm into its enclosure