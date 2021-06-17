Tickets now on sale for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights announced Thursday tickets are now on sale for its highly-anticipated and terrifying event.

Halloween Horror Nights, which will commemorate its 30th year, will take place on select nights from Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 31.

The most notorious icon in the event’s history, Jack the Clown, will return to HHN 2021. Universal Orlando Resort said the grisly circus clown will invade “every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting ‘Jack Attacks’ that will send guests running for their lives.”

Guests can save up to $52 on a single-night event ticket when purchasing online, and book various event upgrades such as the R.I.P. Tours, a guided tour experience that provides priority V.I.P. access to the haunted houses; Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours, a daytime, lights-on tour of the haunted houses that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life; and more.

Florida residents can also save on vacation packages starting at $215 per person, per night (based on a family of four), that include hotel accommodations, tickets to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights 2021.

For more details on HHN and to purchase tickets, visit www.Orlando.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.