Tickets now available for Orlando’s ‘The Haunted Road’ drive-thru Halloween event

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Tickets are now available for a socially distanced, drive-thru Halloween experience in Orlando known as “The Haunted Road.”

According to a press release, the storyline of the new take on a haunted house “presents familiar characters like you have never seen them before. As guests drive through each nightmarish scene, they’ll be immersed into a ghastly rendition of an untold story of Rapunzel as she journeys into a world of disarray, faces bloodcurdling creatures – and hundreds of shocking scares.”

Guests will be driving and parking their cars at each scene.

Tickets start at $15 per person, though will vary by date. The event will run on selected nights from Sept. 25 to Nov. 7.

Tickets will be available online beginning Aug. 19.

“The Haunted Road” is recommended for those ages 13 and up.

The event team is also preparing for two nights of The Haunted Road: “Unrestricted” on Nov. 6 and 7. The event is described as “featuring even more gore and horror for guests 18 and up.”

A family-friendly experience will also take place during the day on select weekends from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31.

The event will take place in East Orlando, at the same locations as Corn Maze Orlando and the Painted Oaks Academy, located at 15239 Lake Pickett Rd.

