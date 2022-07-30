TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person is now the holder of the winning ticket for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to the lottery’s website.

The website said the ticket was purchased from Illinois. This would make that person who bought it the winner of the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in four years.

While no Floridians were listed as jackpot winners Saturday morning, five Sunshine state residents were listed among the big winners in the July 29 drawing.

The Mega Millions website said two Floridians were among the Match 5 winners, winning the $1 million prize. Three other Floridians won the Match 5+ Megaplier, numbering among the six people who won the $2 million prize.

The Florida Lottery has not yet released who the winners are yet. As of Saturday morning, the Florida Lottery website was experiencing crashing issues.