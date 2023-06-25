PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Three more people have drowned in rough surf in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City Beach.

About seven people have died in the Gulf in the last two weeks as swimmers have entered the water, despite warnings that the beach is closed.

Panama City Beach police said the deaths were from three separate water incidents behind three resorts Saturday.

The first incident happened at around noon when officers rescued a Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, from the Gulf of Mexico behind the Days Inn at Front Beach Road.

Police said she was unresponsive when she was brought to shore. She died after being taken to a hospital.

About an hour later, officers arrived at the Boardwalk Beach Resort where lifeguards worked to rescue Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, from the Gulf.

He was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Finally, at 4:23 p.m., officers responded to the Emerald Isle Condos for another rescue. The victim in this case, Donald Wixon, 68, from Canton, Michigan, also died after being taken to a hospital.

According to Panama City Beach Police Department, double red flags were placed at the beach due to extreme water conditions.

“The Panama City Beach Police Department and Beach Safety implore the public to always heed the double-red flag warnings and always be aware of the dangers that can accompany these conditions,” the department said. “Double-red flag conditions have existed on the beach for the last week. Double-red flags mean you are not allowed in the Gulf.”

Police said 70 swimmers were in distress over the last 10 days. Out of those 70 cases, 39 were called in Saturday.