Three cities in Tampa Bay ranked among best to live in America

TAMPA (WFLA) – According to a new list, Tampa is one of the best cities to live in the country in 2021.

Niche — which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods — recently released its annual Best Places to Live report, and several Tampa Bay cities got some recognition.

Tampa landed at No. 40 on its Best Cities to Live in America list. The city got an overall A grade and high marks for its diversity, weather, nightlife, and outdoor activities. But it received a C grade for crime and safety.

St. Petersburg, came in at No. 43 on Niche’s Best Cities list, with an overall A grade from Niche. Like Tampa, the city received similar scores for diversity and outdoor activities but received a C for crime and safety and a B minus for cost of living.

Clearwater took the No. 92 spot on the list. It scored an overall A- grade from Niche overall, and the site noted the city’s nightlife, restaurants, and more. But Clearwater scored a C for crime and safety and C+ for housing.

Other Florida cities that cracked the top 100 include Gainesville which was the highest-ranked city at No. 38 and Orlando which landed at No. 67.