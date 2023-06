TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The color blue is often associated with qualities like calm, openness, depth, and wisdom. It’s also the color commonly sought out when planning that next beach day getaway.

With water covering over 70% of the Earth, international car rental company Sixt set out to rank the top 50 “bluest” beaches in the U.S. to make planning your next vacation that much easier.

New Mexico’s Blue Hole came in as the #1 bluest water in the nation. Alaska’s Chena Hot Springs came in at a close #2. Florida’s own Las Olas Beach ranked #3. One beach in the Tampa Bay area even made the list.

You can find the bluest bodies of water in the U.S. cities ranked below followed by their respective HEX — or color code.