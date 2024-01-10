TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 56-year-old man was arrested for stalking the singer, Shakira, at her Miami Beach home, an affidavit said.

Detectives met with Shakira’s security director who provided them with two recordings and several social media posts from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 from Daniel John Valtier of El Paso, Texas, which showed how he was married and wanted to open a business alongside the singer.

“Kids adopt them when I am married too Shakira she wants too be American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me, we will own a trucking business sing songs promote manage and own a garment manufacturing corporation worldwide,” Valtier posted on his Instagram page.

The post also showed how Valtier “knew and had a relationship with [Shakira’s] children,” the affidavit said.

Valtier sent packages to her home which included wine bottles, chocolates and toys. The affidavit said Shakira and her security team told Valtier to stop sending gifts and posting false information regarding the singer’s marital status and details of her personal life.

Shakira told detectives that she didn’t know Valtier and expressed her concern over how he got ahold of her personal information, her address and the names of her family members, the affidavit said.

On Jan. 3, Shakira’s security found Valtier’s post saying he was coming to Florida to Shakira’s home.

On Monday around 12:46 a.m., Valtier showed up at the singer’s home in a taxi cab. The affidavit said he was approaching Shakira’s gate when the detective saw him and called Miami Beach Police. The taxi driver told officials Valtier did not pay his fare of $70.05 to get to the singer’s house. Valtier told authorities that the person who lived at the home was supposed to pay.

Court video provided by NBC affiliate WTVJ, reveals that Valtier poses a safety threat to Shakira, her children, and the community. The judge ordered a no-contact through social media and in person for Valtier.

“She’s my wife, I speak to her all the time,” Valtier said to the judge.

“This man is delusional,” the judge said. “That is very concerning to the court.”

Valtier was arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department holding facility, before being taken to TGK. He has been charged with stalking. The judge doubled Valtier’s bond from a $50,000 to $100,000 bond after he claimed the $50,000 may not be “sufficient” to protect both Shakira and the community.

Valtier also has a new felony for a hired vehicle with an attempt to defraud.