ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A bride’s dream of seeing the world in color became a reality with a little bit of Disney magic and a special pair of glasses during her wedding at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Kristin Robinson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, has been colorblind all her life, so when she heard about specialty glasses that allowed the colorblind to see colors, she knew she had to wear a pair for the first time on her wedding day.

Walt Disney World stated that Robinson “was elated when she saw the world and her groom Nick, illuminated in color for the first time.”

“This is surreal,” Kristin exclaimed after seeing color for the first time. “I’ve always dreamed of this; I finally get to see the colors.”

Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Aside from the bride, her two brothers and father joined her in wearing the special glasses as they’re also colorblind. Disney said it was a “heartfelt reveal,” as the whole family was able to witness the magical day in color for the first time.

While color blindness affects people differently, the resort said Robinson’s deuteranopia is a common type of red-green color blindness.

It prevents her from seeing colors like pink and purple and makes it difficult to see shades of red, green, and brown. Since pink is a color that Robinson typically isn’t able to see, Disney made sure her wedding was filled with pink flower arrangements.