ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — While covering the death of another journalist, an Orlando reporter broke down in tears during a live news report.

WESH reporter Luana Munoz stood outside ORMC with other members of the media after a deadly shooting in the Pine Hills area.

A News 13 reporter and photographer were covering a homicide that happened Wednesday morning. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said a man identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses walked up to the news vehicle and shot the two news employees. One of them died and the other is in critical condition.

Mina said Moses then walked to a home about a block away and shot a mother and a 9-year-old girl. The 9-year-old girl died from her injuries and her mother is in critical condition.

During the live report, Munoz became very emotional.

“This is really difficult to cover,” she said. “It is very emotional here at ORMC. I’m not even going to turn the camera because there are people here who knew that reporter. His fiancée and I were just embracing. I will say this, it is nice to see all the media come together in solidarity in this moment. This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here. We have learned that a fellow reporter has died while covering a shooting. There are members of his family here along with his fiancée who are incredibly distraught tonight. There are other media people who are corraled together and standing in solidarity tonight as one of our own has passed.”