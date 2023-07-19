TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One school district in Florida wants to raise teacher pay to $100,000 per year.

WTVJ reported that Broward County Public Schools has proposed increasing teacher pay to $100,000 and principal pay to $150,000 by 2025.

Board members had a heated debate over the proposal, including the newly sworn-in superintendent.

Fania Desinord, a teacher in the district, supported the proposal, stating she’s an 8th-year teacher with a salary of $50,000, according to WTVJ. Average compensation for the district is reportedly at $78,000.

“Will I ever be able to afford a house in this county at this rate?” she said.

All board members and the superintendent were supportive of the raises, but had concerns about the budget, according to WTVJ.

“I think we have an opportunity to do this, I think we can do this, but I think to rush it through would be, it would be non-prudent of us to make such big decisions where it could have residual effects for the long terms,” Superintendent Peter Licata said.

The issue was tabled until next week, according to WTVJ.