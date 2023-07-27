TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It comes as no surprise that Florida is hot. But one city deep in the Sunshine State ranked among the top urban heat islands, according to a report by the non-profit research group Climate Central.

But what does that mean?

“Urban heat islands” are metropolitan areas that are hotter than their outlying regions, Climate Central said — Areas with paved roads, parking lots, and buildings that absorb and retain heat during the day and radiate it back into the surrounding air.

These metropolitan areas, which house nearly 85% of the American population, can experience peak temperatures that are 15°F to 20°F hotter than nearby areas with more trees and less pavement.

To find out exactly where these heat islands are located, Climate Central created an index to evaluate the intensity of urban heat islands and applied it to 159 cities across the nation. The cities with the five most intense urban heat islands are New Orleans, Newark, New York City, Houston, and San Francisco.

Researchers said cities in the Midwest and Northeast, such as New York, Boston, and Chicago have more compact, historically built-out environments, with taller buildings.

“These factors add to the intensity of their urban heat island footprint,” Climate Central said. “Cities like Houston and Fresno, Calif., scored higher due to the large percentage of impermeable surfaces that make up their city’s topography.”

Where did Miami rank?

Not only was Miami among the 159 cities surveyed, it was the eighth-worst city on the index. Researchers said the city came in right behind Chicago and Boston with an average temperature about 7.24°F higher than surrounding areas.

Climate Central pointed to the city’s building height and impermeable surface as factors for the excessive heat.

“Extreme urban heat is a public health threat, especially for individuals and communities that are more vulnerable due to health, social, economic, or other reasons,” researchers said.

Short-term solutions include getting people out of the heat with the help of air conditioners. Long-term solutions include planting trees, planting rooftop gardens, and whitewashing roads and sidewalks.