Third TSA officer at Orlando International Airport tests positive for COVID-19

by: WESH 2 News

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Three Transportation Security Administration Officers at Orlando International Airport have tested for positive for the coronavirus.

Two of the positive cases were announced Friday by TSA officials, while the first positive case was announced last weekend.

“TSA confirms today that two additional Transportation Security Officers who work at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. One officer is resting at home and the other is receiving medical care at a hospital. TSA employees who have come in contact with the officers during the past 14 days were notified and provided direction on next steps,” a statement from TSA said.

TSA officials said security checkpoints at the airport remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Department of Health to monitor the situation.

