TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing nearly 1,100 gallons of fuel from a gas station in Florida.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 1 at a gas station in St. Cloud.

Police said the suspects were driving two white trucks, possibly 2006 to 2009 model Ford 250s.

One of the trucks had a black or dark-colored running board and the other had a silver or light-colored running board.

On the beds of the trucks were tanks where they stored the fuel, police said.

Police said the suspects were last seen heading northbound on Narcoossee Road.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male, wearing a white hat and a neon green shirt with blue jeans or gray sweatpants and white shoes. The second suspect is also Hispanic, and was wearing a fisherman’s hat, sunglasses and what appeared to be a dark gray shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 407-891-6729 and reference report 22-002883 or CRIMELINE at 407-423-TIPS (8477).