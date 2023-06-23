ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive Argentine black and white Tegu was spotted and captured in an Orlando man’s backyard last week.

“I went, ‘Oh my God.’ I knew what it was,” Gary Nunn told NBC affiliate WESH. “I don’t want them running around terrorizing my cats. They don’t belong here.”

Nunn told the news station that he used cat food and a cage to capture the large lizard.

“Florida has become the Ellis Island of exotic animals,” Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill said.

Magill told WESH that tegus are an invasive species that likely came to Florida as a pet that got out. They are more common in South Florida than in Central Florida.

“They are a very adaptable lizard,” Magill said. “It doesn’t surprise me to see them slowly but surely migrating up the state.”

In 2021, tegus were added to the state’s prohibited list. Magill said the lizards can be a problem for certain animals.

“If you have any kind of small livestock, if you’re in a rural area, you’re raising chickens with eggs or anything with eggs. Tegus love eggs,” he said. “They’ll go into eggs whatever chance they get. And they will take small birds. They take small mammals.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said tegus can be humanely killed on private property. Nunn told WESH that he isn’t sure what he will do with the tegu he caught.

“Hopefully, somebody will want to take it; otherwise, I’m just going to have to kill it. I can’t let it free,” Nunn said.

If you spot a tegu in your neighborhood, you should take a picture, take down the location and report it by calling 888-IVE-GOT1.