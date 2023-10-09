TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fall and winter months are the perfect time to immerse yourself in a romantic setting, and what better place to relax than in sunny Florida?

A study from New York Travel Guides found that five Florida small towns are some of the most romantic in the country. According to the study, a team of travel experts analyzed 600 small towns to find which ones made the “perfect getaway,” and some are closer than you think.

Coming in as the third most romantic small town in America is St. Augustine, Florida.

“Founded in 1565, St. Augustine is a perfect town for a romantic trip because of its historic charm. Go for a stroll along buildings from the 1700s, explore hidden courtyards, and admire the town’s waterfront views, all while hearing the sound of horses walking on St. Augustine’s brick-paved streets. In addition to that, the town boasts numerous attractions and tours,” the travel site wrote. “Whether you want to do a horse-drawn carriage ride, enjoy a cruise, or visit a distillery, you can experience a lot of romance in St. Augustine. In addition to that, the town has many romantic accommodations, including ones that overlook Matanzas Bay.”

Palm Beach was listed at No. 14, Fernandina Beach was ranked at No. 58, Marathon came in at No. 112, and Crystal River was No. 138, the study showed.

With Crystal River being only an hour and 20-minute drive from Tampa, the town makes the perfect romantic staycation.

The full list of America’s most romantic small towns can be found on the New York Travel Guides website.