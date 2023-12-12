About 1 in 5 passengers who flew in the U.S. this year have had to deal with the misfortune of their flight leaving late. Even though airlines publish their schedules, they don’t guarantee them.
These days, flight delays are trending higher and higher, according to statistics from the Department of Transportation. In 2018 and 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average share of departure delays for flights in the U.S. was 19% and 19.5%, respectively. In 2022 and 2023 (as of August), departure delays were up to 21.5% and 22%, the highest average in nearly a decade.
Unlike the more generous regulations in the European Union, U.S. carriers are not obligated to compensate passengers for flight delays. However, each company has its own policy, so travelers may be able to get something in exchange for the headache of a delay. It’s always advisable to check with the airline to see if they will make accommodations, such as rebooking on a different flight or providing meal vouchers.
Since the federal government doesn’t require airlines to provide passengers with delay protections, it’s up to the flying public to ensure a delayed flight doesn’t ruin plans. When traveling for an immovable event like a wedding or cruise, for example, consider leaving a day in advance to add a buffer for any potential delays. Some travel insurance policies also compensate for long delays and could provide reimbursements for food, hotels, and more.
It’s wise to be particularly cautious when flying from certain U.S. airports that report more flight delays across all U.S. airlines than others. TravelPerk explored 25 of the biggest airports in the country and ranked them according to the share of departure flights that experience delays, using data from the Department of Transportation from September 2022 to August 2023.
25. Minneapolis-St Paul International
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 120,552
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 16.7%
- Median minutes delayed: 16
- Most common destinations: DEN, ORD, ATL
24. Salt Lake City International
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 108,272
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 17.6%
- Median minutes delayed: 14
- Most common destinations: DEN, PHX, LAX
23. Detroit Metro Wayne County
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 124,715
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 17.8%
- Median minutes delayed: 18
- Most common destinations: ATL, ORD, LGA
22. Ronald Reagan Washington National
- City: Washington, D.C.
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 143,183
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.1%
- Median minutes delayed: 19
- Most common destinations: BOS, ATL, LGA
21. Seattle/Tacoma International
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 175,949
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.2%
- Median minutes delayed: 13
- Most common destinations: PDX, ANC, LAX
20. Philadelphia International
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 98,234
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 18.4%
- Median minutes delayed: 20
- Most common destinations: MCO, ATL, BOS
19. Los Angeles International
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 192,726
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 19.7%
- Median minutes delayed: 16
- Most common destinations: SFO, LAS, JFK
18. San Francisco International
- City: San Francisco, California
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 134,948
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.4%
- Median minutes delayed: 15
- Most common destinations: LAX, JFK, SEA
17. LaGuardia
- City: New York, New York
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 168,772
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.5%
- Median minutes delayed: 23
- Most common destinations: ORD, BOS, ATL
16. Chicago O’Hare International
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 277,274
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.7%
- Median minutes delayed: 18
- Most common destinations: LGA, LAX, DCA
15. Charlotte Douglas International
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 206,146
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 20.9%
- Median minutes delayed: 19
- Most common destinations: MCO, LGA, ATL
14. Nashville International
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 94,327
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 21.6%
- Median minutes delayed: 15
- Most common destinations: LGA, ORD, CLT
13. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 330,268
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.0%
- Median minutes delayed: 17
- Most common destinations: MCO, LGA, FLL
12. Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- City: Phoenix, Arizona
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 171,771
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.4%
- Median minutes delayed: 15
- Most common destinations: DEN, LAS, SEA
11. Logan International
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 141,691
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.5%
- Median minutes delayed: 21
- Most common destinations: DCA, LGA, JFK
10. Austin – Bergstrom International
- City: Austin, Texas
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 91,862
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 22.6%
- Median minutes delayed: 17
- Most common destinations: DFW, DEN, LAX
9. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
- City: Houston, Texas
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 139,511
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 23.7%
- Median minutes delayed: 18
- Most common destinations: DFW, LAX, DEN
8. John F. Kennedy International
- City: New York, New York
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 136,057
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 24.3%
- Median minutes delayed: 23
- Most common destinations: LAX, SFO, BOS
7. Dallas/Fort Worth International
- City: Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 279,358
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 25.1%
- Median minutes delayed: 23
- Most common destinations: LAX, ATL, LGA
6. Newark Liberty International
- City: Newark, New Jersey
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 144,038
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 25.9%
- Median minutes delayed: 20
- Most common destinations: MCO, ATL, LAX
5. Miami International
- City: Miami, Florida
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 100,401
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 26.6%
- Median minutes delayed: 21
- Most common destinations: ATL, JFK, LGA
4. Harry Reid International
- City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 187,617
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 29.1%
- Median minutes delayed: 18
- Most common destinations: LAX, DEN, SEA
3. Denver International
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 288,782
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 29.3%
- Median minutes delayed: 16
- Most common destinations: LAS, PHX, SLC
2. Orlando International
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 158,419
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 30.3%
- Median minutes delayed: 22
- Most common destinations: ATL, EWR, SJU
1. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
- City: Baltimore, Maryland
- Total flights from September 2022 to August 2023: 92,636
- Percent of flights delayed at least 15 minutes: 31.2%
- Median minutes delayed: 16
- Most common destinations: ATL, MCO, BOS
