TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of people flock to Florida yearly for its pristine beaches, theme parks and unforgettable sunsets.

Trips to Discover reported that the state is the most visited destination in the U.S. by overseas tourists.

According to data from the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), more than 4 million overseas tourists visited the Sunshine State in 2021.

Using NTTO data, Trips to Discover said it found the ten most visited metropolitan areas in Florida as ranked by the total estimated overseas visitors to each city in 2021.

Here are Florida’s most visited cities: