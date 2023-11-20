TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 2.1 million Florida drivers use specialty license plates to support their favorite causes or show off their loyalty to their favorite sports teams, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Data from the past 10 years shows that specialty plates are becoming more popular for drivers. Since 2013, the total number of specialty plate registrations has increased by 500,000.

The most popular specialty plate in Florida is the “Endless Summer” plate. FLHSMV said 132,651 vehicles are registered with the plate.

Rival schools University of Florida and Florida State University both made it into the top 10.

The rankings show that Miami Heat and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans appear to be the proudest in the state, with both teams’ plates making the top six.

Here are the top 10 specialty plates in Florida:

Ranking Plate count 1. Endless Summer 132,651 2. Helping Sea Turtles Survive 107,686 3. University of Florida 92,526 4. Miami Heat 74,662 5. Florida State University 69,607 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 62,315 7. Protect Wild Dolphins 53,735 8. Save the Manatee 53,150 9. Marine Corps 50,142 10. Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces 42,772

Florida offers more than 100 different specialty license plates. You can view the full list of specialty plates on FLHSMV’s website.