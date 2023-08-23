TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are in the market for a new job, you might want to check out Forbes’ list of the best employers.

According to the Pew Research Center, only about half of U.S. workers said they are extremely or very satisfied with their job.

“We found an interesting disconnect in terms of how workers are experiencing their jobs,” said Kim Parker, Pew’s director of social trends research. “Most say they are highly satisfied with the human side of work—their relationships with their coworkers and supervisor. They are much less satisfied with their compensation and with the opportunities they’re given for promotion or advancement.”

To make the list, Forbes said it partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies (minimum of 500 employees) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Forbes said participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more.

According to Forbes, the top three companies to work for in the United States are 1-800 CONTACTS, 3M and Abbott Laboratories.

Here are the top 20 employers in Florida, according to Forbes.

NASA Costco Wholesale Google Sarasota Memorial Hospital Microsoft Cisco Systems Fidelity Investments Capital One Hilton Worldwide Holdings Delta Air Lines Lockheed Martin IKEA Moffitt Cancer Center Loews Hotels Navy Federal Credit Union Publix Palm Beach County Johnson & Johnson Siemens Mayo Clinic

To see Forbes’ full list of the best employers in Florida or other states, click here.