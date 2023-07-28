Scenic view of sea against clear blue sky in Titusville, Florida. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people move to Florida every day for the state’s beautiful beaches, theme parks, or just for the weather.

Just last year, the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council said Florida ranked first in the country with more than 1,200 people moving into the state per day.

If you are looking to make the move, you might want to call one of these “most affordable” cities home, according to a report by New Home Source.

The Austin-based home-building company said it looked at the home price-to-income ratio, average property tax and median household income in the Sunshine State to make its list.

Here is a list of the 10 “most affordable” cities in the state, according to New Home Source:

1. Titusville

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.08%

3.08% Average Property Tax: 1236

1236 Median Household Income: $46,609

New Home Source said Titusville is the most affordable city in Florida. It’s located on Florida’s Space Coast, so residents will get to see tons of rocket launches.

“From touring the Kennedy Space Center to relaxing at Canaveral National Seashore, folks who decide to live in Titusville will always have something exotic – whether nature or spacecraft – to experience,” the company said.

2. Winter Haven

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.30%

3.30% Average Property Tax: 1325

1325 Median Household Income: $46,669

Winter Haven, located between Tampa and Orlando, made the second spot on the list.

The city features several lakes, allowing residents to go boating and hiking almost daily.

The building company called Winter Haven a “classic, all-American town.”

3. Lauderdale Lakes

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.37%

3.37% Average Property Tax: 1849

1849 Median Household Income: $35,532

Lauderdale Lakes hugs the Atlantic coast of South Florida. The city’s popular spots are ugh Taylor Birch State Park, Fern Forest Nature Center, and Hillsboro Inlet Lighthouse, New Home Source said.

4. Daytona Beach

Home Price to Income Ratio: 4.26%

4.26% Average Property Tax: 1438

1438 Median Household Income: $35,893

Daytona Beach, home of the famous Daytona International Speedway, was ranked as the fourth most affordable city in the state by New Home Source.

The city features plenty of year-round events and festivals. New Home Source said those who decide to live in Daytona Beach will “never be bored.”

5. Sanford

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.32%

3.32% Average Property Tax: 1378

1378 Median Household Income: $47,217

Sanford, one of Florida’s oldest cities, made the list and finished out the top five.

With Lake Monroe and the St. Johns River nearby, water sports fans will have plenty to do.

6. Largo

Home Price to Income Ratio: 2.81%

2.81% Average Property Tax: 1122

1122 Median Household Income: $44,323

New Home Source called Largo a “chill, seaside city.” The city has beaches and world-class golf courses for residents to explore.

“To top it all off, Largo also has a vibrant downtown area with awesome shops, unique cafes, hip bars, and tasty restaurants,” the home-building company said.

7. Lakeland

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.15%

3.15% Average Property Tax: 1286

1286 Median Household Income: $47,511

Lakeland has “something for everyone,” according to New Home Source. Residents can find numerous lakes, hiking trails and museums in this city.

8. Deltona

Home Price to Income Ratio: 2.95%

2.95% Average Property Tax: 1457

1457 Median Household Income: $52,616

New Home Source said nature and outdoor lovers “must visit” Deltona. Residents can spend their days r days hiking at Green Springs Park, picnicking at Mariner’s Cove Park, and mountain biking at Seminole State Forest.

9. Jacksonville

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.17%

3.17% Average Property Tax: 1628

1628 Median Household Income: $54,701

New Home Source said Jacksonville is not only one of the cheapest places to live in Florida, but a great city to live in.

Residents in Jacksonville can enjoy surfing and snorkeling along with shopping and eating throughout the city.

Friendship Fountain, Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, and Amelia Island are a few favorite spots amongst locals, New Home Source said.

10. Pinellas Park

Home Price to Income Ratio: 3.12%

3.12% Average Property Tax: 1392

1392 Median Household Income: $49,652

Pinellas Park rounded out the top 10 most affordable cities in New Home Source’s report.

Pinellas Park is “the perfect southern charm city.” New Home Source said those looking for a city with a “southern feel” will love Pinellas Park.