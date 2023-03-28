Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Florida scratch-off games are set to end their sales next week, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery website said April 7 will be the last day to get tickets for the 777, Money Match, Ca$h Payout, and $500,000 Flamingo Multiplier games.

The games, which range between costs of $2 and $5, will then have until June 6 to redeem any tickets purchased before then.

Scratch-off games made up 77 percent of ticket sales for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and have created $17.69 billion in funding for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.