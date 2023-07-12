TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Inflation, weather or just moving on to different things?

Theme parks over the Fourth of July saw significant drops in wait times for rides causing analysts to raise eyebrows regarding attendance from customers.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, July 4 is typically one of the busiest days for theme parks. However, experts said crowds thinned out this year at popular spots like Disney, Universal and SeaWorld.

“The question that we had was, why, and where else was it happening? And that was sort of what we were interested in researching,” Len Testa, President of TouringPlans.com said.

Testa said the heat and weather is the number one factor contributing to reduced crowds.

However, according to data, attendance numbers on July 5 were reportedly back to normal.