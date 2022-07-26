TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Award-winning singer/songwriter The Weeknd has joined forces with Universal Studio’s Halloween Horrors Nights to inspire a new haunted house based on his “After Hours” album.

“The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare” will open at Universal Studios Orlando Resort on Sept. 2, the first night of the event in Orlando.

According to Universal Studios, The Weeknd’s “enigmatic persona will permeate the all-new Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses on both coasts.”

Eerie sounds from the “After Hours” album will reverberate throughout the haunted house, as guests step in to what Universal Studios describes as a “surreal living nightmare filled with grotesque characters and themes inspired by The Weeknd’s music and short films.”

A preview of the haunted house was posted to the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube page.

Guests will be stalked by slashers, maniacs, toad-like creatures and other horrors from the mind of the artist.

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!” said Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Four out of ten houses for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando have been announced.

All event tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights and can be purchased online.