Blue pills in the foreground come out of the white plastic container in the blurred background

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A resident of The Villages allegedly received misbranded erectile dysfunction pills without a prescription and intended to redistribute them, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Reginald Odell Kincer, 77, of The Villages, allegedly got more than $1,800 in misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs that were shipped across state lines, according to the DOJ. He had reportedly planned to distribute them in Florida and other states.

Kincer is accused of receiving the drugs without a prescription from a doctor, according to the DOJ. He’s charged with receipt of misbranded drugs in interstate commerce.

If convicted, Kincer faces up to one year in federal prison and a fine up to $10,000, the DOJ said.