The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Daytona’s Bike Week

Florida

Robert Burck, better known as the Naked Cowboy, walks down the middle of Main Street while performing in Daytona, Fla., during the start of Bike Week on Friday, March 5, 2021. Police arrested the Times Square performer on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and cited him for panhandling as he worked a gig at Bike Week. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police arrested the Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy on a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge and cited him for panhandling as he worked a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Court records show 51-year-old Robert Burck was arrested Saturday.

He’s widely known for wearing only white briefs, cowboy boots and a hat while playing guitar in New York City. He’s a regular at Bike Week on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Police say Burck was arrested after officers spotted people tucking dollar bills into his guitar after taking photographs.

He was released from jail Sunday morning.

