TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Tis the season! Universal Orlando Resort is kicking off the holidays with themed rides, parades, and tours.

Starting Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, guests will experience “a mix of merry and mischief” with themes surrounding holiday classics and modern pop culture icons.

Universal is rolling out several festivities including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter filled with performances and shows. The streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade will be decked out with holiday décor, lights, garland, and more.

To start their morning, guests can dine in for “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast” with appearances by the Grinch and other favorite Dr. Seuss characters at Universal Islands of Adventure.

The holiday parade, featuring Macy’s, is coming back to Universal Studios and will include characters from “Despicable Me,” “Shrek,” and “Madagascar.”

18-34831 HOL18 Full Event Shoot – Parade Hero Shots 120718

The infamous Grinchmas will be back at Universal Islands of Adventure and feature a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’ “Grinchmas Who-holiday Spectacular.” Suess Landing’s whimsical atmosphere will have huge candy canes, twisty Christmas trees, and tinsel ornaments. There will also be photo opportunities with the Grinch.

18-34831 HOL18 Full Event Shoot – Grinchmas show 121318 Suess Landing

Did we mention live performances? Top-selling artist, Mannheim Steamroller, will perform at Universal Studios on Dec. 2, 3, 9, and 10 to bring more holiday cheer to guests’ visit.

December 5, 2009 – Universal Studios Florida USF Mannheim Steamroller at the new Music Plaza stage concert venue Christmas-themed entertainment

A guided tour is another addition to Universal’s list of festivities this season. Guests will have a chance to meet the Grinch and his beloved dog Max, while having a bite to eat. Visitors will also get reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-holiday Spectacular” and a meet-and-greet opportunity with Santa Claus. If there wasn’t another reason to partake in the guided tour, guests will get an exclusive, after-hour showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

For more information and holiday ticket prices, visit universalorlando.com/holidays.