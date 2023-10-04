TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Interstate 4 was named one of the most haunted roads in the South, according to RV Trader.

Drivers beware! To get into the Halloween spirit, RV Trader said that across America, many drivers have experienced spooky and strange experiences while on the road.

Among the many scary roads, I-4, connecting Tampa to Daytona, sits as one of the most haunted roads in the nation.

RV Trader says the interstate sits on top of the remains of Saint Joseph’s Colony, a town of Swedish immigrants who died from yellow fever.

The south end of the I-4 bridge is now “cursed,” as many traveling experience electronic malfunctions, lost phone service, and mysterious lights appearing out of nowhere.

That stretch was deemed, “The Dead Zone.”

Other haunted roadways in the U.S. include Route 66 in Missouri, Pocahontas Parkway in Virginia, and Bloody Bride Bridge, and Boy Scout Lane in Wisconsin.