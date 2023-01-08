(WFLA) — When foodies think of Florida, they probably imagine chowing down on fresh seafood and key lime pie.

However, the state ‘under five flags’ has a vast and varied culinary history, including mouth-watering slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.

The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida’s pick is unlike any other in the South.

“Unlike other Southern areas known for ‘cue, the state has no defined barbecue regions,” The Food Network said. “Individual barbecue joints [in Florida] have unique styles and techniques that are all their own.”

The network chose Jenkins Quality Barbecue in Jacksonville as Florida’s top barbecue spot. Founded in 1957 by Melton Jenkins, Jr. and his wife, Willie Mae, the restaurant began “with God, a dream and $125,” according to their website.

Melton Jenkins, Jr. passed away in 2013, but the second and third generations of the Jenkins family are still serving up meats topped with their signature spicy mustard sauce. The restaurant has grown to three locations around Jacksonville.

“Slabs of ribs, half chickens and pork are smoked with oak in open brick pits,” reads the Food Network’s mouth-watering description of the restaurant. “The meat is laid atop slices of white bread or nestled inside a seeded bun and slathered with that tongue-tingling sauce.”

The sauce is seriously spicy, but Jenkins Quality Barbecue offers a milder version for the spice-adverse.