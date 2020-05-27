The ‘100 Deadliest Days’ for teen drivers have begun

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With summer fast approaching, we have officially entered what is called the “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers.

According to AAA, more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers occur during the 100-day period, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“School is out and summer is in, which means young inexperienced drivers will spend more time on the roads, increasing the chances that they’re involved in a crash, said Mark Jenkins spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “For every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults. AAA urges parents to model safe driving behaviors and help ensure their teens practice them too.”

In Florida, an average of 42 people are killed each summer in teen driver-related crashes. In the last decade, 422 teen drivers were involved in fatal crashes in the 100 days, resulting in 463 deaths, according to AAA.

Last year, The AAA Foundation Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index asked teen drivers aged 16-18 about their driving habits and 72% of them admitted to engaging in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days:

Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

Texting (35%)

Red-light running (32%)

Aggressive driving (31%)

Drowsy driving (25%)

Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

“Parents remain the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel,” said Jenkins. “It’s never too soon to educate teens on the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, and the impairing effects of alcohol and marijuana. But we can’t just tell teens about the dangers. We must also lead by example and avoid dangerous driving behaviors.”

To keep roads safer this summer, AAA encourages parents to:

Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

Teach by example, and minimize risky behavior when driving.

Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.

