TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following the deaths of 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the Florida Legislature passed reforms to gun purchase regulations in the state and created several programs to address security issues and protocols at schools in the Sunshine State.

Just over four years later, the death toll in Parkland has been eclipsed by an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Two days before the shooting in Uvalde, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released its report on active shooter incidents across the U.S.

While the nation mourns the victims and again debates gun control reforms, Florida’s legislative updates to gun regulation over the years are front and center for residents and lawmakers.

Since 2018, Florida as a state has made some changes to age requirements, waiting periods, and so-called red flag laws, or risk protection orders, which let courts seize guns from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The law enabling the RPOs was passed a few weeks after the Parkland massacre.

From March 2018 to March 2022, 8,128 total orders granting an RPO have been issued, according to the a document provided by the Office of the State Courts Administrator. Of the orders granting an RPO, 5,856 petitions have been filed.

According to state statutes, those subject to RPOs must surrender their firearms and ammunition. The RPO may be extended, by request, within 30 days of the order ending. Those facing an RPO may appeal the order to be vacated.

Legislation passed in the state after the shooting in Parkland raised the legal age to purchase a long gun, such as rifles or shotguns, in Florida to 21 years old. Federal law requires those purchasing handguns to be 21. Florida also has a three-day waiting period for purchase and delivery of all firearms, added as a requirement along with the increased age requirement.

Individual counties and cities may increase that time to five days, through local ordinance, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The law provides for a waiting period or background check, before purchase.

In the intervening years after Marjory Stoneman Douglas, other laws have passed in the state to develop better security protocols, provide more resources to protect students, and increase oversight.

In 2021, Alyssa’s Law was enacted, creating a silent alarm system for schools in the event of an active threat. The bill passed in 2020 and was named after Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14-year-old victim at the high school.

While legislation passed after the shooting received bipartisan support, gun advocacy organizations like the National Rifle Association have instead pursued court battles over the increased age requirements to buy firearms.

Last year, a federal judge upheld the ban on gun sales in Florida for those 18 to 20-years-old. The NRA appealed the decision. In March 2022, the court battle proceeded.

While some requirements have changed, Florida does not require permits for purchasing a firearm. Residents in the state only need a license for concealed carry. In 2021, the governor signed legislation allowing what supporters called “church carry,” allowing concealed carry permit holders to carry their firearms in religious buildings.

In 2022, DeSantis announced his support for what he called Constitutional Carry. He promised to sign off on legislation for permitless carry while still governor. Depending on elections, that promise may come sooner, rather than later. DeSantis is running for reelection this November. If he wins reelection, he’ll win four more years to sign off on the legislation. If he doesn’t win reelection, he’ll have to sign the legislation, if drafted, by January 2023.

Federally, U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has pushed for national reform on school safety, a legislative policy he’s supported since 2019. The bill pushed by Scott is called the Luke and Alex School Safety Act, which would “create a Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices to help schools and their faculty, parents and community officials identify school safety measures and resources for implementing them,” according to a release from the senator’s office.