Texas man becomes first person to run from Disneyland to Disney World

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man from Texas just finished a run between both Disney parks on either side of the country.

Don Muchow, 59, is the first person to run from Disneyland in California to Disney World in Florida.

The Ironman athlete from Texas ran more than 2,000 miles and is finishing up with an even bigger goal, ending the journey by running toward the Atlantic Ocean off the Space Coast.

Muchow has type one diabetes, and he’s hoping to show that his condition isn’t stopping him from accomplishing his dreams.

Muchow expects to reach his destination Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

