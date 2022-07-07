ALACHUA COUNTY (WFLA) — A man and woman from California were killed Wednesday when their Tesla slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a rest area along I-75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the Tesla was headed south on I-75 just before 2 p.m. when it exited for the rest area. For an unknown reason, troopers said the sedan entered the parking lot and struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

The driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, California, died at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Pictures of the crash site showed what appeared to be the wreckage of the red Tesla Model S wedged under the rear of the tractor-trailer as fire crews attached a tow cable to clear the scene.