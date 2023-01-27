ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A terrifying video shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office showed an Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint earlier this month.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WESH that the driver parked the van at Caden Apartments on Jan. 13 to deliver packages when two convicted felons were waiting for him.

Deputies said Arkimase Divinard, 23, and Joel Junior Aime, 24, demanded the driver to give up his things after he got into the van.

Dashcam video showed one of the suspects pulling out a gun and holding it to the driver’s neck while taking the driver’s wallet.

(Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe the men took about 10 packages before they entered a white van and drove away.

Someone in the area who watched the incident called for help, WESH reported. The driver was not hurt in the incident.

“That’s very scary. Things don’t got to be that way,” Nathaniel Hayes told WESH. “As long as you don’t mess with nobody, nobody is supposed to mess with you, but I guess not everybody gets that message.”

Divinard and Aime are both facing charges of robbery with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said Divinard and Aime have a criminal history that includes 85 felony charges and 11 felony convictions between them.

“We hope they will stay locked up for a long, long time,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.