‘Terrible tragedy’: Florida deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop

Florida

Courtesy: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A north Florida deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop has died.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper tweeted that 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers died at a Jacksonville hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of officers were scouring the area trying to find the suspect, 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, who authorities say shot Moyers in the face and back during a traffic stop early Friday morning in Callahan.

Deputies say they later learned the vehicle McDowell was in was stolen.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released photos of McDowell’s tattoos on Sunday, including one across his shoulders that reads “Death Before Dishonor.”

