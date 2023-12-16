Related video: Tekashi 6ix9ine gets arrested during a traffic stop in August 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, a Florida rapper, was arrested Thursday for aggravated battery on the rapper, according to an affidavit.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute call around 7:05 p.m., due to a verbal argument between a “singer,” as listed in the affidavit, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz, after she believed he was looking at other women.

The affidavit said that following an argument, Tekashi tried to leave the home to create distance between the two when Diaz began hitting him. He stated while in the driveway, she followed him out of the home, still hitting him, and even grabbed him by his hair.

Diaz then kicked the side mirror of his Bentley, breaking it, before following him into the garage, picking up a 2×4, and hitting Tekashi with it, the affidavit said.

As he went to call 911, Diaz hit his hand, causing the phone to drop and hit the ground. An unnamed friend at the home was able to call 911.

The affidavit said Diaz then got into the Bentley, broke the gear shifter, and was pulled out of the car by the friend. She then picked up a ground stake, smashed the windshield, and broke it. As the friend grabbed Diaz to stop her from causing further damage, she began pulling his hair.

When deputies spoke to Diaz, she said Tekashi was leaving to go to his recording studio and had her money, Passport, and phone. Diaz got upset after Tekashi claimed security had her Passport, when someone else had it, causing her to get upset. She told officials that’s when she kicked his car and smashed to the windshield to cause him “financial hardship.”

Authorities determined, with the incident caught on video footage, that Diaz should be charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief, witness tampering, and simple battery.

NBC affiliate WTVJ confirmed the identity of the singer as Tekashi 6ix9ine through videos shared by Tekashi on social media. Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz is also professionally known as Yailin La Más Viral.