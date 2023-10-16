TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Auto repair shops would have to request written crash reports or file a form with authorities before repairing cars damaged in an accident under a newly filed Florida bill.

SB 194, which also goes by the “Lilly Glaubach Act,” would require repair shops to request a written crash report from customers whose cars were damaged in an auto accident.

If the customer does not provide a written crash report, the repair shop would have to file a collision repair form including the customer’s name, address, phone number, physical description as well as the vehicle’s make, model, year, color, VIN, license plate number, and a description of the damage.

The bill, filed by Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), is in response to the hit-and-run death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Glaubach was riding her bike home from school when 67-year-old David Chang struck her at a crosswalk and fled the scene.

Chang drove his damaged vehicle to a Tampa repair shop where he claimed a tree fell on his vehicle.

“Everyone wishes that perhaps she would’ve looked to the right which would be the east end and would’ve seen David Chang speeding towards that intersection, but she did not,” Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn said. “None of what happened is Lilly’s fault.”

Authorities said Chang was driving 30 mph over the speed limit when he crashed into Lilly. Chang was later sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of probation.

If SB 194 clears the Florida House, Senate, and governor’s desk, it would take effect on July 1, 2024.