TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Jacksonville.

Dayjja Jones was reported mising Saturday morning and was last seen in the area “of Shangri La Drive in the Mayport area of Jacksonville, Florida,” according to the FDLE.

Dayjja was wearing a blue floral dress at the time of her disappearance. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds.

The FDLE missing person website classified her as being “endangered.”

If you know where she is, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.