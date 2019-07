NEW SMYRNA BEACH (WESH) – A surfer who was at New Smyrna Beach has become the sixth person to be bitten by a shark this year.

Officials said the 18-year-old surfer was bitten on the hand Monday afternoon but refused to be transported to a hospital.

Officials said his hand did need medical attention.

Beach safety officials said the surfer didn’t see the shark. He is the second person to be bitten by a shark since Saturday, when a man was bitten on the leg while boogie boarding.