OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after setting fire to a sofa at a Hilton hotel in Ocala, police said.

Fire crews were called to a structure fire at the Hilton Ocala, located at 3600 SW 36th Avenue, around 3:25 a.m. Upon arrival at the nine-story hotel, crews found staff evacuating all 320 guests from the building.

The audible and visual alarms were on including an active sprinkler system near the banquet rooms.

Per hotel staff’s indications, firefighters made their way down a first-floor hallway closer to the source of the smoke. With the help of a thermal imaging camera, crews found the seat of the fire.

“In conjunction with the sprinkler system, crews used a water can to smother the flames, which consumed a couch and scorched an adjacent wall,” Ocala Fire Rescue said.

(Courtesy of Ocala Fire Rescue)

The fire was out entirely within seven minutes of arrival.

Given the “deliberate nature” of the blaze, authorities began investigating.

Shortly after, police arrested a 16-year-old girl visiting from Peoria, Illinois who allegedly started the fire after fighting with her mother.

The damage to the hotel was estimated at nearly $200,000.

(Courtesy of Ocala Fire Rescue)

“Thanks to an effective evacuation plan and prompt response by first responders, no injuries were reported, and hotel guests were able to return to their rooms the same morning,” police said.