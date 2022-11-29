TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Florida man accused of bringing a hangun to a high school football game in DeLand earlier this fall was arrested Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

VSO detectives arrested Jayvion Barthel, 19, who they said was wanted by the DeLand Police Department for pulling a gun at a DeLand High School football game in September.

Just before he was arrested, authorities said Barthel tried to hide himself as he tossed a ghost gun with no serial number into some nearby brush.

Body camera video provided by the sheriff’s office showed the gun had 1 round in the chamber and 7 remaining in a 30-round magazine.

The 19-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by an adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting an officer without violence in addition to his warrants for possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and disorderly conduct.