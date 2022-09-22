TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy died Thursday after he was struck by a Marion County Public School vehicle.

According to the Ocala Police Department, the teen was riding on the back of his mother’s motorcycle around 6:50 a.m. when he saw a friend on a nearby sidewalk. The two pulled over in a turn lane and the boy crossed the street to say hello.

As he ran across the oncoming lanes of traffic, he was struck by a school maintenance vehicle that was pulling a trailer and lawn mower, authorities said.

The boy was critically injured and taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital.

“Sadly, the boy passed away due to his injuries,” the police department said. “Our hearts go out to his family during this extremely difficult time.”