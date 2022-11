TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Miami are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who went missing with her 5-month-old son.

Police said Yailin Denni Vargas and her son, who they did not name, went missing in the Brickell area.

Vargas is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. Police said she has copper hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call detectives at 305-579-6111.