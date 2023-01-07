(WFLA) — A shooting at a Florida high school landed a teenager in the hospital Friday night, authorities said.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the shooting happened in a parking lot outside the Wekiva High School.

The incident occurred after a basketball game between Wekiva and Edgewater High, according to school officials.

Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it was still looking for the shooter or shooters responsible.

School officials also said they were planning to have elevated law enforcement presence and counselors at the schools Monday.