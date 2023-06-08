TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teenage girls in Florida are facing felony charges after they allegedly beat up their classmate on some bleachers at a park in Miami, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The attack happened Monday after the three 14-year-old girls, who attend Academy for Innovative Education Charter School, met up at a local park. A video shows several classmates surround them and encourage the fight to go down.

“I came to see action, not kisses,” one classmate is heard yelling in the video while others laughed.

The attack, which lasted around 25 seconds, left the victim with a deep cut on her neck, bruising and a swollen face. It appears the victim never fought back.

Chief of Police Armando Guzman said it was the victim’s mom who made them aware of the beating.

According to the arrest report, one of the teenage girls was mad because the victim was talking badly about her. The chief said the issue between the girls may have involved a boy.

The three teens are facing an attempted aggravated battery charge, which is a felony.

One defendant’s mother told WTVJ that the victim was bothering her daughter. Her daughter is due back in court on June 15.