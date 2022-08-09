TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy shot to death was found inside a Jacksonville hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to local media outlets.

Authorities told WJXT that officers were called Tuesday just before 2 a.m. to an InTown Suites Extended Stay where the teen was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. The news outlet reported it is unclear if anyone else was in the room at the time of the shooting or how many gunshot wounds the teen suffered.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said investigators are reviewing surveillance video and questioning witnesses to solve the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.